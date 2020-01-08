SOUTH COAST — Conde Balcom McCullough designed the Scottsburg Bridge on state Highway 38 in 1929 and also designed several other bridges around the South Coast during the 1920s and 1930s.
One bridge area residents may be most familiar with is the Conde McCullough Memorial Bridge at the north end of North Bend on U.S. Highway 101. The bridge was completed in 1936, largely bringing an end to using ferries to cross Coos Bay. McCullough also designed the Isthmus Slough Bridge at the south end of Coos Bay, completed in 1931, and the South Slough Bridge in Charleston. The South Slough Bridge was originally completed in 1934, but was later replaced.
McCullough also designed the Coquille River Bridge on state Highway 42 in Coquille, which originally opened 1922 but was replaced in 1988.
He also designed a number of bridges in Douglas County. He designed the Umpqua River Bridge, completed in 1936, in Reedsport, and the Deer Creek Bridge, which opened in 1927. He also designed the Winston Bridge, which opened in 1934, and the four Elk Creek Bridges, which were completed in 1931 and 1932 before being replaced in 2008.
McCullough was the designer for bridges throughout the state, with his work present in most of Oregon's counties. More information on which bridges he designed can be found on structurea.net and bridgehunter.com/category/builder/conde-b-McCullough.