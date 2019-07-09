COOS BAY — A broken faucet caused the lower floor of South Coast Hospice’s Community Bereavement and Education Center to flood earlier this month. The building, which sustained significant damage, is expected to be fully repaired in approximately two months.
According to a press release by South Coast Hospice, the staff was alerted of the flooding as well as local emergency personnel at around 3:30 a.m. on July 1 after an alarm was sent out to Gold Coast Security. It appeared a faucet had given way in a sink upstairs sometime during the weekend, said the release.
Despite the damage, the center is continuing its services for those needing hospice and grief support. On the Monday following the flood, the staff was able to reroute a morning Cancer Support Group meeting and has since followed its disaster response business continuity plan to make sure further services aren’t interrupted.
“We are greatly relieved that while the damage was extensive, the building can be repaired,” said South Coast Hospice’s Executive Director Linda Furman Grile. “The Community Bereavement and Education Center was built with the financial and in-kind support of local individuals, foundations and businesses and was an act of love. It was the first center for grief support in Oregon.”
The center is home to a number of offices for the hospice’s social workers, volunteer services, outreach staff and chaplain. While the repairs are underway, the groups are expected to meet in the administrative building in the downstairs conference room.
Local organizations including the South Coast Veteran’s Assistance Network, Compassionate Friends, Stand Down as well as a number of other groups who use the room for meetings and training sessions will be redirected to other rooms that meet their needs.
“While insurance will cover much of the costs, we will experience some additional expenses that are necessary to ensure services continue to be delivered,” said Grile.
For more information on South Coast Hospice and its services, visit its website at www.schospice.org or call its office at 541-269-2986.