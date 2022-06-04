During A Memorial Day ceremony at Ocean View Memory Gardens, Mike Huffman Jr. made it a point to remember the most recent men and women who gave their all while serving the United States.
“The 13 U.S. service members who died last year in Afghanistan will not be the last to make such a sacrifice,” Huffman said.
Huffman, the exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge, then read the 13 names and gave information about each person who died while the U.S. was trying to evacuate U.S. residents and Afghanis who assisted during the 20-year conflict.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Tex.
• Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Roseville, Calif.
• Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31, of Utah
• Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyo.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, of Omaha
• Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, Lawrence, Mass.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Ind.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, Mo.
• Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
“Their mission was noble,” Huffman said. “Not only are the diverse men and women forever in our hearts, for those who knew them, they are forever young.”
Huffman said the 13 service members in Afghanistan were a sobering reminder of the meaning of Memorial Day, a time set aside to remember and honor those who have their lives for the United States.
“From the American Revolution to the Global War on Terror, more than 1 million Americans made the ultimate sacrifice,” Huffman said. “This is why we are gathered here today. We are also remembering the young men and women who continue to step up to serve and, if needed, die for our country."
Huffman was joined by dozens of veterans representing different service organizations in the area. Dozens of U.S. flags were proudly held and a team gave a proper military gun salute before a lone bugler played Taps in honor of those lost.
Huffman said for those still around, the mission is ongoing.
“We must share the legacy and tell the story of the men and women who aren’t here,” He said. “There are many things we can do to care of the heroes, the first and foremost is to take care of their loved ones.”
Huffman said Memorial Day remains a somber day for many, even as others celebrate the beginning of summer.
“Memorial Day is not about picnics or parades,” he said. “Memorial Day is about gratitude and remembrance. It is to remember those who made our way of life possible.”
Huffman closed the ceremony with a quote from Gen. George S. Patton, Jr.
“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.”
