The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, working on behalf of the Harmon family, has announced memorial service arrangements for Deputy Matthew Harmon.
The service will be held on Saturday, November 13, at 1 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in the Community Conference Hall and open to the public. A procession of emergency vehicles and family will precede the service departing from the Douglas County Courthouse to the Fairgrounds via Harvard Avenue.
Harmon, age 53, passed away at home October 26 following a sudden cardiac medical event while off-duty.
Harmon began serving with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on March 14, 2003, as a reserve deputy. In April 2010, he accepted a full-time job offer in the corrections division where he worked until his passing. During his tenure as a corrections deputy, Harmon served as the work crew supervisor from 2017-2019. Harmon had previously served as a reserve officer with the Oakland Police Department from 1996-1997.
He will receive police honors at his service. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Matt's honor to the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs (PO Box 213 Roseburg, OR 97470).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In