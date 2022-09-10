Suicide is among the leading causes of death In Oregon and is a major public health concern. Coos County’s 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. This suicide death rate is nearly double Oregon’s rate (21.4 per 100,000).
Coos Health & Wellness encourages you to learn how you can support those who are in crisis.
Look for the warning signs:
1. Expressing feelings of hopelessness or helplessness, making suicidal gestures, exhibiting increasing social withdrawal and isolation, has a history of suicidal behaviors, or has experienced severe loss or trauma.
2. Someone is talking or writing about harming themselves. They have a plan and the means to follow through.
3. Giving away possessions or saying goodbye to friends and loved ones.
4. Frequent hopelessness, believes there is no way to cope or manage stressors, increased use of substances, withdrawing or dramatic and persistent mood and behavioral changes.
1. Communicate with care and empathy for the feelings of distress. Avoid criticism or blame.
2. Talk openly and honestly about emotional distress and suicide. Having open conversations may lead to a referral for help.
3. Listen to what is being said and take it seriously.
4. Encourage the person to call or text one of the crisis hotline numbers listed below.
