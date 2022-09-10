Suicide is among the leading causes of death In Oregon and is a major public health concern. Coos County’s 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. This suicide death rate is nearly double Oregon’s rate (21.4 per 100,000). 

Coos Health & Wellness encourages you to learn how you can support those who are in crisis.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments