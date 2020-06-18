SOUTH COAST — In an effort to hear from Oregonians across the state, Sen. Ron Wyden is hosting an online town hall on Friday at 11 a.m. for residents of Curry, Coos and Douglas counties.
“While the virtual format this time with me joining from Washington DC differs, I expect the conversation will be just as robust,” Wyden said in a recent press release. “And I very much look forward to hearing from Curry, Coos and Douglas counties.”
Those residing in the area are able to submit questions prior to the event in a questionnaire that can be found on Wyden’s website. A link to the livestream will be available on Wyden’s Facebook page and through the website townhallproject.com.
“Hearing directly from Oregonians is always a top priority and that conversation must continue so Oregonians in every part of our state can ask me questions, voice their views and share their priorities about all the challenges facing our state and country,” Wyden stated in the press release.
“The coronavirus public health crisis puts those in-person town halls on a temporary hold, but this virtual town hall with residents channels the best of our state’s ‘Oregon Way’ to figure out solutions that allow these civil conversations to continue.”
Wyden has held 970 in-person town in an effort to fulfill his goal of one town hall every year in all 36 counties across Oregon. He has postponed in-person town halls for the time being due to COVID-19.
Friday’s town hall is Wyden’s third of six regional town halls scheduled in areas across the state.
