Recently in the House Committee On Emergency Management, General Government, and Veterans, Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) testified in opposition to HB 2601. The bill would force the Oregon State Treasury to divest from certain fossil fuel investments and is projected to result in a significant loss of returns from public employee pensions.
“This bill makes a damaging assumption that the retirement funds of public employees belong to the State of Oregon. That assumption is both dangerous and wrong. This money belongs to public employees. It belongs to firefighters, police officers, teachers, and all those who serve Oregonians every day,” said Senator Knopp.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In