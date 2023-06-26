News
Metro Creative Connection

Recently, Senator Cedric Hayden (R-Fall Creek) introduced Senate Bill 1104, the Oregon Media Tax Credit bill, a proposal to provide Oregonians a dollar-for-dollar tax credit akin to the Oregon Political Tax Credit, when they pay to subscribe to any news outlet that covers Oregon news happenings.

The Oregon Political Tax Credit is a $50 per person, $100 per tax filing couple tax credit that most Oregonians see back on their tax return when they contribute to a political action committee for political candidates, or a policy issue committee that supports property tax or ballot issue measures. Hayden believes a parallel Media Tax Credit is necessary to encourage Oregonians to subscribe to media outlets and help defray the cost of news published behind paywalls.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments