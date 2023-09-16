State Senator David Brock Smith

State Senator David Brock Smith

Today, Oregon State Senator David Brock Smith announced today that he has filed for re-election of his current Senate Seat in the Oregon State Legislature.

“It continues to be a privilege and honor to serve the residents of District 1 in the Oregon State Legislature since taking office in 2017,” said Senator David Brock Smith. “During my time serving the residents of District 1, we have been able to work on a number of issues that face our communities, their residents and the businesses that support them. From the creation of a statewide meat inspection program to bring local protein to market, increasing timber and post fire harvest opportunities, protecting the rights of parents and property owners, to helping lead the Republican effort to stop Cap & Trade, just to name a few.”

