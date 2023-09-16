Today, Oregon State Senator David Brock Smith announced today that he has filed for re-election of his current Senate Seat in the Oregon State Legislature.
“It continues to be a privilege and honor to serve the residents of District 1 in the Oregon State Legislature since taking office in 2017,” said Senator David Brock Smith. “During my time serving the residents of District 1, we have been able to work on a number of issues that face our communities, their residents and the businesses that support them. From the creation of a statewide meat inspection program to bring local protein to market, increasing timber and post fire harvest opportunities, protecting the rights of parents and property owners, to helping lead the Republican effort to stop Cap & Trade, just to name a few.”
Senator Brock Smith has served on a number of legislative committees including Agriculture, Land Use & Natural Resources, Education, Economic Development, Energy & Environment and Ways & Means Subcommittee on Public Safety.
He has also served in other roles as the Co-Convener of the Sudden Oak Task Force, Co-Convener of the Maritime Workforce Development Task Force, Co-Convener of the Oregon Coast Trail, a member of the Governor's Opioid Epidemic Task Force, an Oregon Legislative Delegate to PNWER (Pacific North West Economic Region) and as the Co-Chair of the Oregon Legislative Sportsman’s Caucus.
“I’ve had the honor to work for the people of our district as a City Council President, School Board Member, Chamber President, Planning Commissioner, County Commissioner, State Representative and State Senator,” said Senator David Brock Smith. “Oregonians are facing serious issues from the rising cost of living to increasing drug use and homelessness. Measure 110 has failed our residents and taken tools away from our dedicated Law Enforcement professionals. Public safety is and has always been a top priority of our residents and I have and continue to work closely with our public safety personnel and County Sheriffs.”
“I support Senator David Brock Smith’s re-election for Senator of Oregon’s District 1. I have known David for many years, even prior to him becoming a Curry County Commissioner. Over the years of working together with David, we have developed a trusting working relationship and I believe he is a huge supporter of public safety. I know that David Brock Smith is the best person for the job and will do what is necessary to provide the best for not only the citizens of District 1, but for all Oregonians,” said John Ward, Curry County Sheriff.
“Senator David Brock Smith has proven himself and his assistance in areas of importance to our communities. He has emphasized helping in our efforts to combat the scourge of illicit drugs that is destroying our way of life, our economy and the safety of our citizens. Senator David Brock Smith is accessible to law enforcement professionals, and I know him to be an avid supporter of public safety. I support his re-election as Senator for District 1,” said Gabriel Fabrizio, Coos County Sheriff.
“I am honored to announce my support for Senator David Brock Smith’s re-election to the Senate in Oregon District 1. Senator David Brock Smith has vast knowledge and experience working on the important issues that not only affect SW Oregonians but the entire state. Among these many important issues, Senator David Brock Smith has proven he understands the importance of public safety and making it a priority,” said John Hanlin, Douglas County Sheriff.
“I am humbled and honored to have the trust and support of our Curry, Coos and Douglas County Sheriffs and the citizens I represent within these counties of District 1. I look forward to our continued work together being your strong voice in the Oregon State Senate,” said Senator David Brock Smith.
