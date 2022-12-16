After over eight years of elected service the people of southwest Oregon, Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) announced he will be stepping down and retiring from his seat in the Oregon Senate effective January 1st, 2023. He states:
“To the community I love.
After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face the world on their own.
This has proven to be the most difficult decision I have had to make. Ever since I was a child, I always dreamed of being your servant champion. Being a native son of the “Timber Capitol of the World” has always instilled tremendous pride in my soul for our community. You are a good, hard-working, and noble people. A people that I have always found easy to love with all my heart.
The past few years have been very hard on everyone. Thank you for being the kind of people who made it easy to stand up in Salem for the freedom and rights of all citizens during the COVID era. I never had to question if the overwhelming majority in my district was with me in standing up for the few, the weak, the poor, and the oppressed. I have wrestled with this decision for the past several months. In the end I decided that until my sons are several years older, they must be my full focus and priority. My family must have my undivided attention. I want to thank my bride Hannah for always being a true rock of love and support to our children and to me throughout the entirety of my time in Salem.
The country as a whole has seen an ever-growing movement of evil rising that is determined to take our children’s hearts and minds away from their parents. I hope to see in the near future a new generation of freedom loving men and women rise and run for elected positions such as school boards and the legislature. If you can’t run for a position, please look for and support those who can. We have so many opportunities to do great acts of service for our
children and neighbors, but it is going to take all of us doing our part to bring good things into reality. We have been losing this state and nation because collectively we are doing almost nothing to fight the good fight. Roughly 50% of conservative registered voters chose not to vote in this year’s Oregon General Election. We must do better than this if we hope to stand a chance. We can turn this culture around for the cause of freedom and what is good and right before God, but we must choose to care.
I hope that someday in the years to come after my children have matured and are ready to face the challenges of life, I will be able to once again secure your support to be your advocate in the upper levels of elected office. Until that day comes, I will be praying for many blessings and success for our community. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the great honor you have afforded me for all these years. Thank you to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the opportunity to serve Him and His people.”
