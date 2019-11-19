SOUTH COAST — Senator Arnie Roblan is not seeking re-election for his seat representing Oregon’s coastal communities.
In a press release from Roblan’s office, the veteran educator and legislator made the announcement just this afternoon, Nov. 19.
“Serving the people of Senate District 5 has been an honor and a privilege I will never forget,” said Sen. Roblan in the release. “After 50 years of public service—including 30 plus years as an educator and many more as a legislator—I have made the decision to retire so that I can spend more time with my family.”
First elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 2004 and elected to the Senate in 2012, Senator Roblan has served in the Legislature for 15 years. In 2011, his colleagues in the House elected him to serve as Co-Speaker of the House. Senator Roblan has served as a member of the Oregon Coastal Caucus and founded the annual Oregon Coast Economic Summit, which convenes business and community leaders across the state to focus on strategies to revitalize coastal communities.
“When I entered politics, it was because I thought we needed to better fund our state's education system,” said Sen. Roblan. “I decided at that time that I needed to follow my own advice that I gave to thousands of students at Marshfield High School over the years and do something about it.”
In 2018 and 2019, Senator Roblan served as co-chair of the Joint Student Success Committee, which toured the state’s public schools to learn about education initiatives across the state. After the tour Senator Roblan led the successful effort to pass the Student Success Act, which provided Oregon’s K-12 education system with sustainable funding and transformational new policies.
“Passing the Student Success Act is the single biggest accomplishment of my legislative career, and I'm very proud of the work that my colleagues and I were able to deliver for the people of Oregon,” said Sen. Roblan.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the hard-working and independent-minded people of the Oregon Coast,” continued Sen. Roblan. “I thank you for your trust, encouragement and continued dialogue as we have endeavored to make progress for our district and state.”