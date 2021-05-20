Randi Weingarten, the president of one of the largest teachers unions in the country, finally came around to calling on schools to be open for "five days a week" of in-person learning next academic year.
According to recent data, only 12.5% of Oregon schools are fully reopened for in-person instruction, one of the poorest reopening progress in the country.
"Given current circumstances, nothing should stand in the way of fully reopening our public schools this fall and keeping them open,” Weingarten said in a speech. "The United States will not be fully back until we are fully back in school. And my union is all in."
Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City) is introducing Senate Bill 867 that would get Oregon students back in the classroom full time in the fall. The legislation is a carbon copy of bipartisan House Bill 3399 introduced in the Oregon House by Representative Vikki Breese- Iverson (R-Prineville).
“Kids should have returned to school months ago. Other states have been giving their kids the education they deserve, while Oregon ignores the science that schools are safe. By reopening schools, parents can get back into the labor force, kids can begin to catch up on a year of lost learning, and reconnect with friends and peers,” Anderson said.
“Republicans have been beating this drum for months. Now with the Democrat’s union on board, there is no excuse for them to sit back and allow the governor to dictate if our kids will get a proper education next year. We need to give kids and parents assurance that they will return to the classroom,” Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (R-Lyons) said.
