Recently, Governor Tina Kotek released her proposed budget for the 2023-2025 Biennium. In response, Senate Republicans released the following statement:

“According to the most recent revenue forecast, Oregon families will receive an average of $5,200 back on their taxes in the form of a surplus credit known as the “Kicker,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). “I’m relieved to see that the Governor’s proposed budget doesn’t pull money from the Kicker – it’s the right thing to do.”



