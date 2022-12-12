Senate Republicans unanimously elected the remaining positions in their leadership team ahead of the 82nd Legislative Assembly. Senator Tim Knopp (R-Bend) was elected to continue his service as Republican Leader at their caucus retreat last month. The Senate Republican leadership team now includes:
• Deputy Leader: Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City)
• Deputy Leader: Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale)
• Deputy Leader: Senator Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer)
• Whip: Senator Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls)
Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) released the following statement:
“With the legislative session approaching, I am proud to say that our leadership team is made up of high-quality individuals representing many parts of Oregon. This is a strong team and I look forward to working together to serve our caucus through this next session as we seek to provide Oregonians with bipartisan solutions to the chronic problems exacerbated by years of one-party rule. I am confident we can do that this session.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In