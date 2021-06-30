On Thursday, the Oregon Senate passed House Bill 3291 which ensures more voters voices are heard in elections. The bill makes certain that ballots postmarked on or before Election Day are accepted and counted, giving Oregonians an opportunity to fully participate in the democratic process.
“Oregonians should be given every opportunity to have their say in our elections, and they should be allowed to mail their ballots on election day,” said Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “As elected officials, we should be doing all we can to make certain every eligible ballot is counted.”
House Bill 3291 aligns Oregon with 17 other states and the District of Columbia that allow ballots to be accepted if postmarked by election day. The bill removes confusion around ballot deadlines and ensures ballots with a postmark or postal indicator that was placed on or before election day are counted if received within seven days of election day.
“Life circumstances, busy schedules, caretaking responsibilities and travel can inhibit eligible and engaged voters from getting their ballots through the mail system on time,” said Wagner. “House Bill 3291 will give voters with mobility issues, who lack transportation, who live in rural locations, or have exceptional responsibilities and busy lives are granted all opportunities to cast their ballot and participate in democracy. We create a more representative democracy when more participate in the process.”
House Bill 3291 will improve voter participation and enhance democracy. The bill passed on a vote of 16-13 and goes to the governor for final approval.
