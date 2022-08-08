The Coquille Indian Tribe expressed gratitude this week to Oregon’s U.S. senators for supporting the tribe’s conservation efforts on its namesake river.
The Senate’s appropriation bills for 2023 include $750,000 for Coquille River salmon conservation, according to Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
“This is going to help us address watershed management in a holistic manner,” said Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade.
After learning last year that the Coquille River’s fall Chinook salmon run was in peril, the tribe launched a cooperative initiative to rescue and restore the prized fish. Initial efforts, aided by a coalition of community partners, grew into a historic agreement for the tribe and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to co-manage the Coquille watershed.
Salmon restoration remains a priority, but Meade said cooperative efforts for habitat restoration will benefit a wide range of struggling species, including coho salmon and lamprey.
“We’ll continue looking for more resources and working with our community partners,” she said. “The work has just begun.”
The Senate appropriation bills are not final. They need to be merged with the House’s version of 2023 appropriations.
