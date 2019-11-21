REEDSPORT — Tenants and landlords have an opportunity to learn about Senate Bill 608, the Tenant Protection Bill.
There will be two free presentations offered and no registration is necessary. The first class will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., then a second presentation on the same material will be from 12:30-2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22. Both presentations will be held at the Family Resource Center located at 5 Saint Johns Way in Reedsport.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, presentations will be offered at 10 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. at North Bend Public Library.
ORHA Education Inc. is providing these free two-hour classes with handouts for anyone that would like to learn about Senate Bill 608, the new “rent control” law. Bring a pen and paper to take notes.
Senate Bill 608: Substantially alters the relationship between tenants and landlords, is causing confusion and uncertainty among both parties, is complex and has high penalties for landlord error and requires education for everyone.
ORHA Education, Inc. is dedicated to providing impartial, fact-based education to housing providers and their customers. Why does it matter? Because better educated landlords make better landlords and better educated tenants make better tenants.
Stable housing means stable life and a stable community.