FLORENCE— U.S Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., stopped by the eighth annual Oregon Coastal Caucus Economic Summit to field questions from legislators and attendees across the state on Thursday.
“One of the mainstays of the eight years of the Coastal Caucus Economic Summit has been having our fellow delegation come by and help out and the most consistent of those people is Senator Ron Wyden,” District 5 State Sen. Arnie Roblan said.
First, Wyden was asked about what he plans to prioritize in the next year as the ranking Democrat on the finance committee and a senior member of the energy and natural resources committees.
Wyden responded by commending the Coastal Caucus Economic Summit for its bipartisan and collaborative nature and said that it is a priority of his to bring that sort of spirit back with him to Washington.
“The centerpiece of my agenda involves, apropos, your spirit and the same kind of collaboration,” Wyden said. “For example, a few weeks ago, defying the odds, Senator Grassley, R-Ia., and I got out of the finance committee a bipartisan prescription drug bill to finally stop this price gouging at pharmacies across Oregon and across the country.”
During his time at the summit, Wyden talked about a bill he’s been working on with Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Id., for the past six years to end the practice of fire borrowing. In a little over a month, the U.S Forest Service will be ending fire borrowing practices because of that legislation.
Fire borrowing is a practice where the U.S. Forest Service borrows money from its own budget, which in heavy fire years can leave its budget decimated. The new legislation allows wildfires to be treated as natural disasters, which allows the use of federal funding to fight wildfires. This will leave the Forest Service more money to take preventative measures before fire season, as well as funding for the other services the department performs.
Wyden said another one of his priorities was increasing affordable housing supplies in Oregon and throughout the U.S.
“I have proposed approaches that look to the low-income housing tax credit and different approaches toward middle income housing. I don’t have to tell you that folks are being flattened from one corner of Oregon to another with respect to housing prices and I think the federal government can be a better and smarter partner in that area,” Wyden said.
One question for the senator was regarding what he’s working on to secure quality and affordable healthcare for people in rural communities. In response, Wyden touched on legislation that is being implemented to improve things such as home care for seniors in rural areas. Wyden also took some time to address the opioid crisis and what the federal legislature is working on regarding that.
“We’ve got a major problem with respect to opioids and illicit drugs. I just came from the Florence pharmacy where I stopped to talk about some of the issues some of the smaller pharmacies are facing. One thing I was asked about is a provision I got through that allows providers to directly prescribe to the pharmacy so there wouldn’t be so many prescriptions moving around in the community and on the streets,” Wyden said.
Finally, in regard to healthcare, Wyden spoke about mental health in Oregon and the state’s high suicide rate. Wyden said a recent decision was made by the Federal Communications Commission to move forward on his idea to develop a three-number phone system specifically for suicide prevention help.
One of the final topics addressed by Wyden at the summit was what the senator is doing to promote the export of Oregon’s commercial fishing products.
“Trumps tariffs are certainly hurting our seafood exports … There’s no question China has ripped us off, but this 'go it alone' strategy on trade has got to end. I want to make sure we take the penalties off the exports, and the first thing we can do is say no more going it alone on trade. We need to get with our allies,” Wyden said.