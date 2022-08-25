Semiconductor Expansion

A new report finds the semiconductor industry expansion presents Oregon with an 'extraordinary opportunity' to intentionally create jobs and investment the state needs to emerge from the pandemic with a stronger, more deliberately equitable economy.

The report's executive summary, from the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force, states the global semiconductor industry is investing billions to fill a worldwide chip shortage and the U.S. government is taking strong action to secure the nation’s semiconductor supply chain.

