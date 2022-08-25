A new report finds the semiconductor industry expansion presents Oregon with an 'extraordinary opportunity' to intentionally create jobs and investment the state needs to emerge from the pandemic with a stronger, more deliberately equitable economy.
The report's executive summary, from the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force, states the global semiconductor industry is investing billions to fill a worldwide chip shortage and the U.S. government is taking strong action to secure the nation’s semiconductor supply chain.
In July, Congress passed the $52 billion CHIPS Act to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and design.
"This creates a huge opportunity to solidify Oregon’s position as a world leader in semiconductor innovation, dramatically expanding our base of semiconductor design and manufacturing," the report's summary states. "The benefits in equitable economic development will be transformational. Billions in capital investment will create tens of thousands of high-paying construction jobs, many of them held by black, indigenous and people of color."
Once the facilities are operational - thousands of additional semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain jobs will be created, where nearly 50% of positions require no more than high school or community college training, according to the report.
"The public revenues generated will be in the billions, providing needed financial resources to support critical community priorities such as homelessness, affordable housing, and education," the report states.
The Semiconductor Task Force was convened to develop a strategy to secure this once-in-a-generation opportunity for all Oregonians. The Task Force organized five subcommittees to explore and make recommendations on key factors influencing the industry’s growth in Oregon.
These are the subcommittees’ findings and broad recommendations to date:
• R&D Strength: Semiconductor research and development is Oregon’s competitive advantage. Our strategy to secure chip investment should focus on solidifying a world-class innovation ecosystem around chip research and production.
• Talent: Premier access to talent and a robust, private sector-led innovation ecosystem separates Oregon from others. To preserve this advantage, Oregon needs to invest across the talent continuum, from entry-level positions to PhDs.
• Land: To attract and retain semiconductor research and development and manufacturers, we need more buildable industrial land proximate to infrastructure, talented workers, and specialized suppliers. Oregon’s land use system and infrastructure investment programs need urgent legislative attention and investment to address this need.
• Incentives: Other states offer incentive packages that are both larger and more specifically tailored to the semiconductor industry than Oregon. We need to preserve and strengthen existing tools and consider new ones such as a research tax credit and workforce training incentive programs to spark new investment and generate additional public revenue.
• Regulation: When it comes to permits and environmental regulations for new facilities, the semiconductor industry tells us it wants a strong partnership to aggressively pursue greenhouse gas reductions and other planet-friendly measures. They point out that other states offer a more streamlined approach that is more in sync with the speed of the market.
"Oregon has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance our vision for equitable economic prosperity, the report's summary concludes. "We need to act quickly to preserve and grow our global leadership in this important industry that anchors Oregon’s economy."
The report was released at Portland Community College Aug. 17.
The event at PCC’s Willow Creek Center in Washington County featured speeches by U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Portland General Electric CEO Maria Pope and PCC President Dr. Adrien Bennings. The group discussed the release of the much anticipated Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force report titled, “Seizing Opportunity.”
Since March, the task force has analyzed the state’s semiconductor industry and how it can continue to thrive, grow, and create prosperity and opportunity. It centered on key factors that impact semiconductor manufacturing, Oregon’s competitiveness in those areas, and options to position the state to attract industry investment.
“The work of the task force is a jumpstart to a unique opportunity,” Bennings said. “Our work provides insight into industry impact, advanced manufacturing needs, and educational and workforce dynamics. Overall, the recommendations are intended to advance collaborative efforts across the state to solidify our position as a global leader in the semiconductor industry and create a sustainable future workforce.”
“What is being done today is that we're releasing a battle plan to build an even stronger chip industry that continues generating jobs here in the Silicon Forest and across the state,” Sen. Wyden said. “The major center of chip research and development is Washington County. This is the major center of chip research, and the fabs that are being built in America depend on what is going on in Oregon.”
According to PCC officials, student Emily Mom is an example of the success of Silicon Forest and how PCC is key to the future of semiconductor training in Oregon.
The part-time PCC Microelectronics Technology Program student is currently working full-time as a manufacturing technician for Intel. Born in Cambodia and immigrated to Oregon in 2008 when she was 12, Mom will be the first in her family to graduate from college.
“Everyone that I have met during my time here at PCC and in the MT program has been so helpful and so supportive, even my classmates,” said Mom, who is taking advantage of the tuition assistance program that Intel provides for their employees to continue their education. “We all are eager to learn and when we get to work as a class to troubleshoot an issue, it gives us an opportunity to learn from each other as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In