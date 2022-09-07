North Bend Public Library
The World

At 6 p.m. on September 14, the North Bend Public Library is teaming up with South Coast Together to offer a workshop on Self-regulation and Resilience.

Self-Regulation and Resilience explores strategies for self-care and the tools for building resilience in children and adults. Simple tools are discussed in this workshop, helping to build self-regulation and resilience in yourself and others; self-care, empathy, reflective listening, and connection.

