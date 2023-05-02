Shemia Fagan

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has submitted her resignation.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media. Inc.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation today, effective Monday May 8.

The resignation follows a call for an investigation requested by Gov. Kotek after Fagan's recusal from a state audit of the cannabis industry.

