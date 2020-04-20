LAKESIDE — A second positive case of the novel coronavirus has been reported at Shutter Creek Correctional Facility. On Monday morning the Oregon Department of Corrections Facilities updated its website to show that two adults in custody at this facility have tested positive.
It is, as of this printing, unclear where the individual is now and whether or not they have been transferred to a different facility. The Department of Corrections has not yet responded to requests for comment.
The Department of Corrections has previously noted that the current protocol for a positive test is to transfer the adult in custody to a facility that has 24/7 medical treatment.
According to Coos Health and Wellness, five adults in custody have now been tested with two positive cases while, approximately, 10 employees have been tested. All 10 employee tests have come back negative.
The first case of coronavirus at Shutter Creek was reported on April 9 and the inmate was swiftly transferred to a different facility in the state. According to an adult in custody at Shutter Creek, both inmates were in the same unit. There are three “units” at this minimum security facility each with roughly 100 people. Units eat together, have recreation time together and sleep in bunks in the same area together.
Since the first case at the facility, the Department of Corrections stated that all inmates have been checked for symptoms and have received routine temperature checks. Transfers into the facility were also reportedly halted as of April 7 and masks were provided to inmates and employees.
Regardless of measures that have been taken, due to the inherent close quarters of the facility, there is fear that more cases will come back positive.
“There is no reason to believe there won’t be more cases,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness on Monday afternoon.
Leon added that there had been a goal date of April 22 that if no additional positive tests had been recorded it would appear there had not been further transmission of the virus at the facility.
“So, again, I don’t know when this particular adult in custody started his symptoms but we were getting pretty close to the point where if we didn’t have a case we would feel pretty confident that the original case had not transmitted it to somebody else without us knowing about someone who at least had symptoms,” said Leon.
Inside the facility, there is worry that individuals are incentivized to underreport having symptoms.
“A lot of people, I think, are afraid to say anything about their symptoms because they were sending people into segregation, into quarantine. And they don’t want to be stripped away of television and stuff like that. It’s kind of selfish but we’re in prison and that’s the way people are,” said Jordon Dean, an adult in custody at Shutter Creek in a phone call with The World on Monday.
Dean, who is in a different unit than those that have tested positive, said that there are additional adults in custody who appear to be showing symptoms of the coronavirus. He also believes that most, if not all, of those in the facility have been near the virus.
“You’ve got to have been exposed to it. Even though we’re separate as far as our dorms, they go to the same place we eat and they eat after us. They could be spreading the germs to the kitchen staff, employees, whatever. We share downstairs where we have movies and video games and stuff downstairs. We take turns unit by unit to go to so those are things that are definitely going to spread it,” he said.
“I think it’s just a matter of time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In