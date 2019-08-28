COOS BAY — Next weekend, hundreds will walk 2 miles for suicide awareness.
The second annual Coos County Out of the Darkness Awareness Walk is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, starting in Mingus Park. The walk will go into downtown Coos Bay around Natural Grocers and back.
“At the start of the event, there will be a short ceremony to remember folks in the community who we’ve lost to suicide,” said Lance Nelson, walk chairperson and chief experience officer at the Waterfall Clinic.
Those marching will be able to display colored beads representing why they are walking. White represent the loss of a child, red is loss of a spouse, gold is loss of a parent, orange is loss of sibling, purple is loss of a relative or friend, silver is loss of a first responder or military member, while green is a personal struggle, teal is supporting someone who struggles, and blue is supporting suicide prevention in general.
“Suicide is far too common,” Nelson said. “We average 30 to 40 suicides a year in Coos County. We have one of the worst rates in Oregon.”
When asked why, he said there are many reasons. One of those reasons is the number of guns owned by local residents.
“Suicide by firearm is almost always successful, while with overdose it isn’t as successful,” Nelson said, adding that other reasons include social media. “We’re seeing a spike in suicides in young people. Social media opens the door for cyber bullying and gives people access to other people that wasn’t available before. When I was a kid, bullying happened in the hallways or by prank calls. Now there is 24/7 access and the ability to send anonymous messages and be ruthless and relentless. The rise of the internet has caused a lot of problems for mental health, but youth are more susceptible.”
However, there is also a spike in elder suicides as well. Nelson pointed to chronic pain being a reason as opioids are made harder for patients to obtain.
“These days, pain pills are reduced in a national effort to reduce opiates,” he said. “I think when people have been pain free for a while and then a doctor says they can’t take a medicine that keeps the pain at bay, people then can’t escape that pain and end their life.”
In addition, Nelson is interested to see if there has been a cultural shift from having legalized assisted suicide in some states versus states that haven’t put it into law.
“I understand it, am not against it, but psychologically it may be said that it is an acceptable way to end pain,” Nelson theorized, but added that in general, rural counties have difficulty connecting people to resources.
“Multiple agencies are working together to make an impact on the suicide epidemic on our community," Nelson said. "Coos Health and Wellness has put together community training on how to respond when a friend or family member is suicidal. With this walk, I think it’s nice to see several different agencies and different corners of the community come together for this.”
Tables offering resources will be set up at the event, which is being sponsored in part by both the North Bend and Coos Bay school districts.
State representatives Caddy McKeown and Arnie Roblan will also be in attendance.
“The goal is to raise $20,000 for suicide prevention research,” Nelson said. “That will also help us in local efforts in prevention.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.