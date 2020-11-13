The region's first significant storm rolled through early Friday, leaving soggy roads and some without power for short periods of time.
Outages were first reported in Coos Bay around 4:30 a.m., and continued throughout the morning. By 9:15 a.m., Pacific Power's outage map was reporting around 1,200 customers without power in Coos Bay and Bandon.
The outages came from downed trees and other debris coming into contact with power lines due to the high winds, according to Drew Hanson, a Pacific Power spokesperson. The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning for the region over the evening.
By 10:30 a.m., around 600 customers were still without power. Hanson didn't have an estimate of when those customers might see their power restored, but said that crews were assessing the impacts and working to repair damage.
The Central Lincoln PUD was reporting around 200 members without power in the Reedsport and Winchester Bay area, with more along the central and northern coasts.
Hanson said the season's first storm gives residents a chance to prepare for what the winter may hold by having emergency kits and storm plans ready.
"It's always good practice to be prepared for any outages at any time," Hanson said.
Statewide, around 11,000 Pacific Power customers lost power during the wind event, with outages largely concentrated along the north coast and in Central Oregon.
On the South Coast, rain and showers will continue over the weekend and through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Breezy winds may pick up again slightly Saturday evening, though they're not project to be as significant as Friday.
