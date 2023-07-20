Search warrant served at coos bay home; stolen property recovered

Seized property held at CBPD

The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) recovered stolen property and arrested three people after a search warrant was served at a Coos Bay home.

On July 18, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., CBPD officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Empire Boulevard. The search warrant was related to multiple theft and burglary cases under investigation by CBPD. A CBPD drone pilot monitored the property during the officer’s initial arrival. Initially, ten people inside the home were detained by officers for the search, and later, another person was found hiding inside.

3
1
2
0
3





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments