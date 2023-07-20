Search warrant served at coos bay home; stolen property recovered

The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) recovered stolen property and arrested three people after a search warrant was served at a Coos Bay home.
On July 18, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., CBPD officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Empire Boulevard. The search warrant was related to multiple theft and burglary cases under investigation by CBPD. A CBPD drone pilot monitored the property during the officer’s initial arrival. Initially, ten people inside the home were detained by officers for the search, and later, another person was found hiding inside.
During the search, officers located and seized suspected and confirmed stolen property, including a large number of tools belonging to local businesses. Officers also found a number of suspected stolen electronics, bicycles, guitars and other items. Those items were also seized as evidence.
Three of the eleven detained people found in the home, who were arrested on unrelated charges, were transported to the Coos County Jail. CBPD continues to investigate the related theft and burglary cases. CBPD is dedicated to proactively investigate and hold those who committed these crimes in our community accountable for their actions.
The Coos Bay Police Department was aided on scene during the search warrant by the Oregon State Police and drone team members from the Coos Bay Fire Department.
1. Jessica Dixon, age 33: Probation Violation
2. Benjamin Remy, age 29: Del Norte County Sheriff (CA) warrant charging Failure to Appear on original charge of Obstruct Police, no bail warrant
3. Paul Ross II, age 55: NBPD warrant charging Probation Violation on original charge or Possession of Methamphetamine, bail $10,000
