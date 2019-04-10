ROSEBURG — The Roseburg Police Department has suspended the search for a possible drowning victim due to hazardous water conditions and safety concerns.
A Roseburg Fire Department press release revealed that personnel responded to a reported water rescue in the river by Gaddis Park and Interstate 5 at 5:48 p.m Tuesday. The reporting party stated a male subject wearing a dark sweatshirt was seen in the river with his arms flailing around in the water.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find high, swift waters. They began a search of the area. The search was unsuccessful in locating the reported victim. Due to hazardous water conditions, the search has been suspended due to safety concerns. At this time, one person is missing and presumed drowned.
Assisting agencies included Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, and Umpqua Valley Ambulance.