COOS COUNTY — On Sunday evening, a 17-year-old high school student fell off a rocky cliff near Sunset Bay State Park.
As of Monday morning, the individual has not yet been found.
“It was last evening around 8 p.m. (when) we got a call of a youth (who) fell in the surf and we did a search last night — Coast Guard began last night,” said Sgt. Scott Moore with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. “It got pretty late and we called it last night and started again this morning at first light.”
According to the CCSO, the individual fell off a rock near Norton Gulch campground. A press release from the department said the male subject struck his head when he fell, adding that witness stated the male subject was observed in and out of consciousness floating in the ocean.
Once the CCSO arrived on scene, witnesses said they had already lost sight of the male, the release said.
On Sunday night and Monday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard, CCSO, Park Rangers and Charleston Fire and Rescue were spread along trails in addition to searching using a helicopter and boat.
“We’re just going to do some looking in areas,” said an unnamed employee with Oregon State Parks on Monday morning.
Additionally, Cape Arago Highway was filled with cars parked along the road forming search committees of parents and high school students alike.
“We’ve got search and rescue coming out this morning as well,” Moore said. “We’re going to put people on trails. Of course our objective is not to have one potential tragedy become another. We’re trying to keep everybody safe in the search effort. And just keep searching, we’re hoping for the best.
“It’s too common a story on the South Coast of people up playing on the rocks. We’re still hoping for the best.
This story will be updated.
