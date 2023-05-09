SeaCoast Gardens celebrated two years of business with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 27.
These after-hours events connect local business owners together with other community members in a festive atmosphere.
SeaCoast Gardens owners said they created their business with a vision to offer a destination garden experience in Charleston.
The nursery and garden center offers the full line of Seacoast compost products, along with unique coastal plants, organic vegetable starts, fruit trees, perennials, and shade and flowering trees for landscaping needs.
The bright and airy gift shop boasts items selected locally, throughout Oregon and around the world.
The space is adorned with garden supplies, as well as jewelry, wallets and purses, knives, soap and home decor. SeaCoast also carries candles, books, chocolates and wellness products.
“It’s been a great experience to make relationships with the people who live here, and adding to the beauty of area,” said David Boyer who co-owns the garden with his wife Athena, and another couple, Rebecca and Peter Karnowski.
“Charleston already has so much natural beauty and it’s nice to keep bringing new and nice things into the area,” Boyer said.
Bobak Moghbel is another business partner who is planning to bring his culinary expertise to SeaCoast Gardens when they add an Italian wood-fired brick oven and cafe on site. This is estimated to open in Spring of next year.
“We are going to build a really big Italian masonry wood-fired oven where Bobak will be doing pizza and breads,” Boyer said. “He does a great job and makes an awesome pizza. It will be really fun when we get that going.”
SeaCoast Gardens opened in March of 2021 and joined the The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce last year.
“It’s been nice to meet people and be part of a group that’s really helping to grow small businesses in the area,” Boyer said.
SeaCoast Gardens is located at 91152 Cape Arago Hwy, Charleston. For more information about the business, visit www.seacoastgarden.com.
