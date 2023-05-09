SeaCoast Gardens celebrated two years of business with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 27.

These after-hours events connect local business owners together with other community members in a festive atmosphere.

1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Does Coos Bay need a more restrictive smoking ordinance?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments