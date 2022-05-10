Love to sing? Want to learn new songs and have fun? Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus is excited to present its Spring Sing Fling, a six-week in-person singing experience. This opportunity is open to all women ages 16 and older who enjoy singing.
Members of Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, along with Spring Sing Fling guests, will learn two new songs over six weeks, “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars and “When You Say Nothing at All” by Alison Krauss, and you'll also learn a lot about vocal production.
The chorus and friends will meet each week beginning Tuesday, May 17, and continuing May 24, May 31, June 7, June 14 and June 21, culminating on June 28 with a performance and strawberry shortcake social. Each meeting is at 6:15 p.m. at the Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. 4th St. Coos Bay.
Guests will be charged a $10 fee for the use of sheet music, audio learning tracks and six weeks of choral instruction.
Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus is an active group that sings for festivals, parties, fundraisers, dinners, holiday events – you name it. The group competes at the regional level, which helps to focus on refining singing and performing abilities. They also sing for enjoyment, emphasizing fun, friendship and four-part harmony.
Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus is a nonprofit organization and an affiliated chapter of Sweet Adelines International.
Come join in the fun! For more information about the Spring Sing Fling or Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, contact director Gail Elber at 541-808-1773.
