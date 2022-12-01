On December 16, The Fire presents their fan-favorite holiday show titled “The Fire’s Very Scottish Christmas” at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay. Prepare to be inspired as Scottish music trio The Fire joins forces with both Scottish and Irish dancers for an extraordinary performance.
This unprecedented collaboration features Scotland’s visually dynamic highland dance in step with the powerful rhythms of Ireland. The Fire’s signature brand of dazzling virtuosity delivers an unforgettable experience as the band leads listeners through an evening of classic Christmas carols and lively dance tunes.
