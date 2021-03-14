COOS COUNTY ─ School districts can now conduct rapid COVID tests in the classroom.
Tenneal Wetherell, superintendent for the South Coast Education Service District, said these tests are part of the COVID-19 Testing Program that has come out of the Oregon Health Authority.
“It is directly linked to the Ready School Safe Learners document for reopening schools,” she said.
The new rules that began Jan. 19 explain that if a school district allows in-person learning when local COVID-19 numbers are high, that district is required to have a COVID-19 testing program. Wetherell said the Oregon Health Authority developed a testing guideline for schools, which has specific testing structures and requirements.
“…If a student or staff member is on site and has developed COVID symptoms … the school would offer a COVID antigen test onsite,” Wetherell said.
If a student meets the requirements for one of these tests, permission from the family is needed before a test can be done. For either student or staff member who developed COVID symptoms, they will still be required to go home and quarantine.
“The goal is to determine those symptomatic individuals more quickly if they are COVID positive and then decrease the likelihood of spread in the school…,” she said. “It won’t reduce the quarantine timeline but will help streamline a COVID positive individual’s need to see their doctor….”
Wetherell thinks it is an interesting idea to utilize as a school program and if done well can help students, families and staff members identify if they are COVID positive right away.
“There is concern around the time of completing the test and potential difficulty of providing the test onsite,” she said. “The training program and test kits are pretty easy though.”
The test is self-administered with a swab in the nose. That swab is then placed in liquid to determine a positive or negative COVID result.
“…So, it doesn’t require a medical professional to give the test,” she said. “…If they are COVID positive, (the school) will reach out to the local public health authority… This is not for us to be medical professionals but to utilize our systems and structures to support the endeavor to reduce the spread of the disease.”
Wetherell said all districts operating outside the metrics were required to have the program in place by March 1.
In the North Bend School District, Superintendent Kevin Bogatin said the test kits were implemented when sports began.
“If we were to start sports while (the county) was in the extreme, we needed (the testing program) in place,” Bogatin said. “It is in place and we have a testing center protocol for it, which is to sanitize your hands, escort students to the center and they end up doing (the test) themselves. We can assist but for the most part they do it.”
He said that the test only takes 15 minutes.
In the Coos Bay School District, Superintendent Bryan Trendell said the tests were also started when outdoor contact sports began.
“If we bring the high school back before our community drops below the 200 mark, we would have to have (the testing program) at the high school,” Trendell said. “We have the program ready and staff ready to roll it out, but haven’t yet because we don’t have to other than with our contact football.”
In the Bandon School District, Superintendent Doug Ardiana said the testing program was rolled out at the end of February in all of the schools.
“Anytime that you’re operating outside the metrics, you’re required to have onsite testing,” he said, explaining that the Bandon School District is operating full in-person learning while local metrics are high.
When asked how the in-person learning was going, he said “very well.”
“We’re very excited to have kids on campus and are not seeing any (COVID spread) at our schools,” Ardiana said. “I am very, very proud of my staff and students for their fidelity in following the protocols, which has allowed us to not have to quarantine any cohorts or anyone at this point.”
Since rolling out the COVID testing program, Ardiana said one student was referred for testing but parents did not want them tested there. The student still needed to go home and quarantine for 14 days because they were symptomatic.
“I fear the requirement to report (COVID cases) may have some hesitation in taking the test,” Ardiana said.
Superintendent Tim Sweeney at the Coquille School District said he has seen most parents not wanting their students to be tested as well.
“We only have 120 permission slips returned districtwide and that’s out of 1,385 kids,” Sweeney said. “The majority of parents don’t want us to use (the tests) for their child… I anticipated that would be the case.”
Since bringing the testing program to the district, Sweeney said only one staff member has needed to be tested and it came back positive for COVID.
“I am lukewarm about these tests,” he said. “I think parents don’t fully understand what’s involved and I will say we’re not medical providers – we’re teachers. Parent’s don’t want us in the role of medical providers, and I don’t blame them. It’s not a role I’m enthusiastic about either.”
Sweeney added if a student becomes symptomatic and needs to be tested, but a permission slip was not signed by their parents, the district will explain that the test is free.
“…We can say ‘you can take (your child) to the clinic and pay for it, or we can do it for free,’” he said.
However, Sweeney believes that the tests will only be available at school districts for the remainder of the school year.
“Hopefully next year we won’t have to deal with this at all,” he said.
