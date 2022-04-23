A threat of violence at Reedsport schools that led to the schools being closed for two days was resolved late last week ended when a 13-year-old student was arrested.
According to a press release from the Reedsport Police Department, officers began investigating possible threat of violence against student in the school on April 11. According to the police, officers felt the issue was resolved the same day and all schools remained open April 12.
On the night of April 12, a second investigation into threats of violence was opened, and school Superintendent Jon Zwemke made the decision to close the schools and extracurricular activities for the nest two days.
Late on April 14, police arrested a 13-year-old boy who is a student in Reedsport Community Charter School in relation to the threats. The juvenile was sent to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple charge.
The police said after the arrest, they are "certain" the threats have been resolved, but they are continuing to investigate.
After a trying week, the Reedsport Police Department would like to thank the involved parents, the Reedsport School District, especially Superintendent Zwemke, and the Reedsport community for the information provided, as well as for the patience, cooperation, support and partnership demonstrated the investigation. The case involved social media platforms and was very time consuming and challenging.
School Resource Officer Josh Tipton led the investigation and Corporal Brent Snyder supervised the case. Officers Michael Snyder and Jim Wood were also involved in the multi-day investigation.
"In this era, it takes regionalization and partnerships to conduct and resolve investigations involving threats of violence against our schools," a press release stated. "The Reedsport Police Department would like to also thank the city of Florence Police Department, the city of North Bend Police Department, the city of Roseburg Police Department, the Safe Oregon Tip Line, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assisting and supporting this investigation. This is a wonderful example of 21st century professional public safety at the local, state and federal levels.
