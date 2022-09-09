Students returned to class around Coos County this week as schools in Coos Bay and North Bend opened their doors to students. In Coos Bay, Marshfield High School and Marshfield Junior High started classes Tuesday, while in North Bend, all students returned Wednesday. As Hillcrest School in North Bend, students began arriving 20 minutes before the doors opened, eager to get back into the classroom and to see their friends they missed over the summer. As parents brought their children to the school, many stopped to take first-day-of school photos. When the doors to Hillcrest finally opened, the students poured into the school, officially starting a new school year.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments