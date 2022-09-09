Students returned to class around Coos County this week as schools in Coos Bay and North Bend opened their doors to students. In Coos Bay, Marshfield High School and Marshfield Junior High started classes Tuesday, while in North Bend, all students returned Wednesday. As Hillcrest School in North Bend, students began arriving 20 minutes before the doors opened, eager to get back into the classroom and to see their friends they missed over the summer. As parents brought their children to the school, many stopped to take first-day-of school photos. When the doors to Hillcrest finally opened, the students poured into the school, officially starting a new school year.
School’s back in session
- Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World
