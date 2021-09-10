Schools buses began running across Coos Bay and North Bend on Tuesday as both school districts began welcoming students back to class. At Marshfield Junior High, happy students jumped off the bus, eager to begin the school year. Both districts had an unusual start to the year with the older students getting a head start on classes. In North Bend, elementary students were scheduled to be in class Wednesday. Coos Bay had elementary students meeting their teachers this week with the first full day of class Monday.
School is back in session
- Photo by David Rupkalvis The World
