The holiday season shone bright Wednesday December 14th as the Marshfield High School and Marshfield Junior High School choirs brought Christmas cheer to Marshfield Auditorium with their combined winter choir concert.
During the concert, guests got to listen to the junior high choir, high school mixed chorus, the high school concert choir, the New Horizons Carolers and the mass choir of all age groups.
From the introduction, where the choirs marched into the darkened auditorium caring candles while singing Angels We have Heard on High to the final piece, where junior high singers Illeana Benningghoven and Alexia Blake sang solos to lead the mass choir in Where Are You Christmas, the talent on stage never waned.
As the different choirs changed roles on the stage, Director Brett Aakre led the audience in sing-alongs of various Christmas carols.
Throughout the night, Jeffrey Varga accompanied the choirs on piano.
In all, around 100 students in the choir program put on a performance that will be remembered by many.
