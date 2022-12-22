Choir 2.jpg

The Marshfield High School concert choir performs Christmas songs during the winter concert.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The holiday season shone bright Wednesday December 14th as the Marshfield High School and Marshfield Junior High School choirs brought Christmas cheer to Marshfield Auditorium with their combined winter choir concert.

During the concert, guests got to listen to the junior high choir, high school mixed chorus, the high school concert choir, the New Horizons Carolers and the mass choir of all age groups.

Choir 1.jpg

Marshfield Junior High singers Illeana Benningghoven and Alexia Blake sing solos in front of the mass choir while performing Where Are You Christmas.


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments