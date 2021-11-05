Voters in North Bend and Coquille voted overwhelmingly against raising taxes to fund improvements in their schools.
In the North Bend School District, a $54.5 million bond to make improvements and increase safety measures at all four schools went down with close to 58 percent of voters casting ballots against the bond.
In Coquille, a similar measure failed with more than 62 percent of votes being cast against the bond.
After the vote, the North Bend School District sent out a message saying it would continue to look for ways to find funding to make improvements at the two elementary schools, North Bend Junior High and North Bend High School.
“We would like to thank the voters of the North Bend School District for their turnout and input during this November special election,” the district wrote. “Despite the failure of Measure 6-192, the reality is that the needs of our aging school facilities still exist. The district will take some time to review the feedback from our community and make a plan for how we will address these ongoing needs. This bond was a culmination of community insight, feedback and planning to ensure that North Bend schools are healthy, safe, secure and modern. And that programs like vocational or Career Technical Education and early learning are supported to meet the growing needs of the community.”
The district also thanked the school employees, parents and community members who worked to prepare a bond issue for the voters.
“We want to thank the many volunteers, parents and community members who volunteered their time to our Bond Development Committee and Long Range Facilities Planning process. From here, our district leadership team will seek the board’s guidance in regards to next steps. The North Bend School District is committed to providing safe, healthy and modern schools for generations to come. We intend on fulfilling our commitment to address these projects.”
