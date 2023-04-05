On May 16, Coos County will hold a special district election for several positions.
One of those positions is to fill school board seats in local districts.
Seats on the Coos Bay School District 9 and the North Bend School District 13 school boards are up for election.
In the Coos Bay District, four people have filed to run for three open seats, according to the county election website. The candidates in two of the positions are unopposed.
Current Board Chair Kimberly Brick is running to fill a four-year term in position No. 3 and incumbent Kevin Dubisar has filed for position No. 4, also a four year term. Both are running unopposed.
For school board position No. 7, Addie Hutchison and Jim Kingsley are running against each other to fill the four-year term.
In the North Bend School District, eight people are running to fill three positions, according to the website.
For school board position No. 1, Daniel W. Emmett, Nathan McClintock and Ginger Kralicek are running to fill the four-year term.
Elliot Adams, Hira H Qadir and Carol Yardley are running to fill the four-year term for position No. 3.
In position No. 7, Charlotte Hutt and Michelle Roberts are opposing each other to fill the four year term.
Roberts and Yardley are incumbents.
Brick, who has a long history in nonprofit management, currently with individuals with special needs and serves on the state advisory council for special education for the Oregon Department of Education.
Dubisar served in the U.S. Army and has coached youth sports for 10 years.
Hutchison is a retired human rights investigator for the state of New Hampshire. She also worked as a public defender in Nashua New Hampshire and a community college administrator for Manchester Community College. Kingsley stated simply that he is retired.
Emmett states he is a doctor of psychology. McClintock states he is an attorney. Kralicek states she previously was a manager of Nationwide Vision in Show Low, Arizona and is currently a full-time college student pursuing a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies, with a focus on language and education.
Adams states on his application form that he is a registered nurse. Qadir is an office manager at Bay Area Kidney and Hypertension Care. Yardley states she is a retired Allstate Insurance agent and worked in adult care.
Hutt is a retired Rogue Community College and public school teacher. Roberts states she is presently a full-time mother but previously worked as an undergraduate admissions counselor at George Fox University.
