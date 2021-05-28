North Bend City Planner Chelsea Schnabel recently became AICP certified. The American Institute of Certified Planners is the American Planning Association's professional institute and provides the only nationwide, independent verification of planners' qualifications. Certified planners pledge to uphold high standards of practice, ethics and professional conduct and keep their skills sharp and up to date by continuously pursuing advanced professional education. Schnabel passed the exam on her first attempt.
