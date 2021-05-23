Two challengers appear to be headed to the North Bend School Board.
Jim Jordan was steadily beating current board member Samantha Pierson in the race for her seat, with Jordan garnering 55.9% of the vote after Tuesday night’s 11 p.m. returns from the Coos County Clerk’s office.
“I’m pleasantly surprised. Looking forward to getting to work at the North Bend School Board,” Jordan said Tuesday evening.
Jordan said he’s looking forward to serving on the board to support “academic excellence,” noting that he’d been brought up in a tracking system of education, where students are separated by their academic achievement.
He’s also focused on the district’s return to the classroom as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.
“I want children returning to school in September with no mask mandate,” Jordan said.
He’s grateful for the support of North Bend’s voters.
“I hope they’ll pray, and I’ll pray, I’ll have the courage do the right thing,” he said.
Julie Thies was also leading over incumbent Julianna Seldon in Tuesday’s returns, with 47.6% of the vote.
Thies declined to respond to The World’s pre-election questionnaire, but said on her campaign Facebook page she’s lived in North Bend for almost two decades and has raised four children in the district. Thies said she worked as a classified employee in the district for four years.
“The education system is broken all across the country, so here locally, I want to be an advocate with the parents input to help guide our district. I want a hands on approach getting first hand information out so our students and parents have a voice in how our students education is presented,” she wrote in a post prior to the election.
Mary Schilling appears to be leading a three-person race with Anna Huit and Caryn Caswell Mickelson for an open seat. Schilling carried 42.5% to Caswell Mickelson’s 34.5% and Huit’s 22.3%, according to the county’s final unofficial returns.
Schilling also didn’t respond to The World’s pre-election questionnaire, but said on a campaign Facebook page she’s lived in the state 13 years.
“Oregon Schools rank toward the bottom in academics based on standardized testing in core subjects. Our students deserve better. As a school board member I will advocate for school curriculum standards that allow for each student to learn at their fullest potential,” she wrote in a post prior to the election.
Just one incumbent who was on the ballot has been re-elected to the North Bend School Board: Kristina Simpson ran unopposed for another term.
Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller said Wednesday her office still had 200 ballots with signature problems or other issues for voters to resolve. Voters have 14 days to remedy those issues with their ballots, and Heller noted it still could take more time for ballots to come in from drop boxes in other counties.
Heller said the next slate of ballot returns will be published on June 7, when she certifies the election.
Thies and Schilling didn’t respond to a request for comment by publication time.
