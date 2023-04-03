The South Coast Development Council – the region’s economic development organization – is excited to announce that veteran accounting and economic development professional Bryan Sykes has taken the helm of the organization on an interim basis.
Sykes takes over for former Executive Director Shaun Gibbs, who left SCDC in February to pursue another position outside the region.
A United States Air Force veteran, Sykes also holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Oregon University and is working toward the same degree in information technology from the Oregon Institute of Technology. He also holds an MBA from Marylhurst University.
Sykes has excellent regional and local economic development experience, having served in several roles with CCD Business Development, Inc., a certified development company serving Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties. He has worked as that organization’s accounting manager/assistant director for nearly 12 years. Before that, he worked in a private CPA firm and served in the military.
“While we are sad to see Mr. Gibbs move on, we are excited about the opportunity to take South Coast Development Council into its next chapter,” SCDC Chair David Milliron said. “Bryan Sykes comes highly recommended because he has the economic development and leadership chops to help us through this transitional period while we seek a new permanent executive director to lead our organization forward.”
The South Coast Development Council, Inc. is a regional economic development organization and private non-profit that exists to foster communication, collaboration, and partnership among the various collateral public and private entities on Oregon’s South Coast; and to promote economic development, job creation, business retention, and expansion, encouraging new investment and enhancing the economic vitality of the region.
SCDC is centered in Coos Bay and has offices on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus. We work to enhance partnerships and provide no-cost technical assistance to retain, expand, and attract living-wage companies and industries to our communities. From the City of Florence to the Port of Brookings-Harbor, we serve the southern half of the Oregon coast.
The southern Oregon coast is home to about 110,000 residents, four counties, 12 cities, seven port districts, the Coos Bay Rail Line, and the only commercial airport on the Oregon coast. The region is surrounded by outdoor adventure and is home to the world-class Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, hundreds of outdoor recreation opportunities, and an exceptional quality of life.
