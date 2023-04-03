The South Coast Development Council – the region’s economic development organization – is excited to announce that veteran accounting and economic development professional Bryan Sykes has taken the helm of the organization on an interim basis.

Sykes takes over for former Executive Director Shaun Gibbs, who left SCDC in February to pursue another position outside the region.

