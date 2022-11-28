scat fundraiser fall 2022

Members of the South Coast Aquatic Team pose for a photo after the group collectively swam 2,996 lengths of the pool (45.39 miles) during its annual fundraiser recently.

 Contributed Photo

The annual fundraiser for the South Coast Aquatic Team was a big success, organizers said.

The event was held Oct. 19 at the Mingus Park Pool, with the swimmers encouraged to get family, friends, neighbors and businesses to pledge money to motivate them to swim as many lengths of the pool as possible in 90 minutes.

