The annual fundraiser for the South Coast Aquatic Team was a big success, organizers said.
The event was held Oct. 19 at the Mingus Park Pool, with the swimmers encouraged to get family, friends, neighbors and businesses to pledge money to motivate them to swim as many lengths of the pool as possible in 90 minutes.
The team has gained a number of new swimmers through its summer season and athletes as young as 7 years old swam their hearts out during the event, said spokesperson Chrissy Ryback.
They put up some impressive numbers with their swimming, which included occasional water breaks during the 90 minutes.
The following are the numbers of lengths each athlete swam, listed by group and in alphabetical order.
Novice group: Courtney Abrahamsen 90, Scarlet Albers 125, Kinley Andrews 74, Serenity Beam 96, Eli Bhandari 87, Melina Harbolt 98, Teagan Harbolt 98, Zoey Teyler 80.
Beginner group: Caitlin Abrahamsen 178, Payton Andrews 137, Mirra Cantrell 143, Jordyn Nicholls 104, Evalynn Ryback 180, Henry Teyler 135, Evan Wambaugh 153.
Advanced group: Clarissa Abrahamsen 195, Sophia Flores 173, Mira Muth-Vu 221, Morgan Ryback 231, Kile Wakleing 167.
Pre-Senior group: Jonathon Bertholet 198, Isabelle Speakman 206.
The swim team extended thanks to Bigfoot Beverages and the Andrews family for keeping the swimmers hydrated during the event and to the Dyer Partnership Engineers & Planners Inc. and the Speakman family for refueling the kids with pizza after the event.
“The South Coast Aquatic Team would also like to thank everyone who has supported their team of swimmers,” Chrissy Ryback said. “This is a huge fundraiser for their team and helps cover all those hidden fees that are required to keep the team running and legal every year (insurance and USA swimming fees). Thanks to our community’s generosity, the team met and exceeded their goals.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In