The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has become aware of a new scam in which scammers are posing as employees from the assessor's office.
It has been reported that an individual contacted a resident at their home indicating the supposed employee was there to collecting past due taxes. This is a scam and Douglas County will not send anyone to your home to collect taxes.
It is the practice of the assessor's office for employees to provide residents with a business card and present their employee identification card. True Douglas County assessor employees will only arrive at your property during business hours Monday – Thursday. If you ever question the validity of the person's affiliation, you can call the assessor's office at (541) 440-4222.
