While some finishing touches still haven’t quite been placed, the Face Rock Creamery outlet in Coos Bay already has one key element: rows upon rows of cheese.
The new store, which had a soft opening earlier in January, is the popular Bandon creamery’s first new location, and is the latest in a string of buildings to come online in its growing business development overlooking the south end of Coos Bay.
“It’s something that we have always thought about and wanted to do,” said Greg Drobot, Face Rock Creamery’s president, who founded the creamery with Daniel Graham in 2013.
A core component of how the creamery brands itself is its connection to Bandon, harkening back to the city’s centuries-old cheese-making history with milk sourced from a farm in the nearby Coquille Valley. But a Coos Bay location, Drobot said, was the creamery’s logical next step.
“Bandon is a very, kind of, seasonal town,” Drobot said. “We wanted to open a location in Coos Bay that would be more of an everyday stop.”
All of the cheese will still be made in Bandon — that’s important to the company, he said — but the new Coos Bay location will have some new twists.
“We have learned what works and what doesn’t,” Drobot said.
Among the changes, Drobot said the new store will offer some additional menu items, like deep-fried cheese curds and poutine.
A wine and beer bar is in the works too, once the store is fully operational (and free from coronavirus restrictions), and Drobot said the new store will have fewer “grocery” items, like jams and dried pastas, than the Bandon location.
Other things won’t change. The creamery’s selection of cheeses and apparel will all be available for purchase.
And the big scoops of Umpqua ice cream Bandon visitors have come to know and love? Those’ll be in Coos Bay, too, once the ice cream display case arrives.
The display case isn’t the only thing missing from the new location, though. Drobot said a more official, ribbon-cutting-style grand opening will take place once the creamery gets a walk-in fridge and some other equipment facing shipping delays.
“That’s partly because of COVID,” Drobot said. “I’d say mostly because of COVID.”
The pandemic’s caused other challenges. The new store’s staff has had to check the latest restaurant restrictions and guidelines daily to make sure they’re in line.
What’s more, the store is opening in the winter — not the busiest season for tourists hitting the coastal highway.
Drobot’s optimistic, though. He said the response has already been warm from the store’s first visitors, and that opening in the off-season gives the staff a chance to learn the space.
The new store’s also got a major advantage: After learning what works and what doesn’t when running a cheese store, Drobot and Graham got to build it exactly how they’d want it.
“This is, in my opinion, the best place in Coos Bay to have a business,” Drobot said.
That’s because the pair aren’t just opening their store — they’re also the lead developers on the entire Coos Bay Village project at that location.
The project includes the Face Rock building, as well as the buildings for Starbucks and Spectrum that are already in place. In the next few months, crews will finish work on the building slated to host a new location for 7 Devils Brewing and BBSI, a human resources firm.
A fifth building is already under construction just north of the Starbucks. Drobot didn’t disclose who might end up leasing it, but he did say it should be completed two or three months after the 7 Devils building comes online this spring.
A developer by trade, Drobot said he’d seen the piece of waterfront property as a prime opportunity for development — and a home for the creamery’s new store.
“I saw how dilapidated it was, how ugly it was,” he said. “It was quite a challenge, because of how old and blighted it was.”
But the opportunity to have bay views, and units which could be customized to tenants’ layout and utility needs, was worth the challenge.
Throughout the coming months, crews will continue construction on the unfinished buildings, as well as start on two additional buildings to the north. Those buildings will have second floors meant for office spaces, Drobot said.
In the spring, crews will also start on a traffic light and crosswalk at the intersection of Front Street and the highway — a project funded with Coos Bay urban renewal funds that Drobot said will make getting into the Village “a dream.”
He also said future tenants will be carefully selected, so they don’t compete with one another. The goal is a good mix of places to shop, eat, work and enjoy the bay views.
“It will be a village,” he said.
