COQUILLE — Filled with anticipation and excitement, actors and performers made their way to the stage Wednesday evening at the Sawdust Theatre in Coquille to give media members a preview of its new melodrama play, “The Great Milking Machine Caper or Catch the Chicken Thief!”
In its 53rd season, the play, which is usually written by local community members, will feature its traditional lineup of heroic and villainous characters as well as its Coquille setting which usually takes place during the late 1800s.
“It takes more than 100 volunteers each year to help put this production on,” said assistant director Alexander Goble. “It’s such a good show and everyone really has fun doing it.”
Goble, who has been involved with the production for 13 years, said watching a melodrama play is unlike most shows. Audiences are encouraged to be vocal and participate in the play by booing or cheering the characters as they please.
This year, Olios co-directors Maureen March, Kaili Chavez, Kathi Chard and Susie Breuer-Tyner have amped up their routines and created a variety of performances aimed to get audiences dancing along.
“As soon as I turned 18 I auditioned,” said Chavez. “I’m a local of Coquille so I grew up coming to the shows and have always wanted to do it.”
With live music and dancers sprinkled in between acts, the play aims to offer entertainment that the entire family will enjoy, said actor Lori Kreutzer of Bandon.
“I got started as an Olio and then moved into acting,” said Kreutzer. “At first I didn’t think I could do it, but then I tried it and now I’ve been doing this for about nine years.”
Julie Youngberg, an employee at Coquille Valley Hospital, also followed a similar path to Kreutzer. About four years ago, she said a fellow coworker encouraged her to audition.
“I never did drama in high school and was actually really shy and introverted growing up,” said Youngberg. “I love it and now I always tell people Steven Spielberg is going to call me one of these days. I just know it.”
The season is set to open June 1. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sawdusttheatre.com/wpsite/ or call 541-396-4563.