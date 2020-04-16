COQUILLE — A longtime tradition and community favorite, the Sawdust Theatre has provided enthusiasts with fun, interactive, wholesome entertainment for over 50 seasons.
With high-energy Olio dancers, live music and actors shuffling in and out of scenes, the Sawdust Theatre has been a place to have fun, to laugh and to enjoy one another’s company.
Like many other theaters, businesses and organizations in Coos County, the theater on Wednesday was empty and quiet as it was forced last month to cancel and postpone its 2020 season in response to COVID-19.
In order to remain compliant with the state’s new mandates related to stopping and slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus, the theatre sent home the hundreds of volunteers it relies on each year to help put on its yearly melodrama.
Michael Thurman, the building manager at the Sawdust Theatre, said it was tough decision that the organization's board members had to make as the production for this year’s play was well on its way.
Since January, volunteers have planned, designed, rehearsed and worked on various aspects of this year’s play, which was set to kick off on June 6, according to Thurman.
Unable to continue meeting with social distancing guidelines and gatherings being restricted, Thurman said the show, titled “The Lost Mine on Budd Creek or Mirror, Mirror on the Wall,” is now being put on hold until next year.
A couple of school productions from Coquille High School and Myrtle Point High School were also canceled this May to keep community members at home and safe, said Thurman.
“I just think it’s important that we all do what we can,” said Thurman. “We will be back.”
The theater is closely monitoring the COVID-19 virus and will assess in the next coming months if other productions scheduled for later this year, such as its annual Christmas play and the Missoula Children’s Theatre show, will also need to be canceled or postponed, added Thurman.
With financial impacts ahead, Thurman also said that the board is currently looking into possible grant opportunities to keep its doors open in the future as this year’s play cancelation will result in loss of revenue.
In the meantime, he said he’s still working every day to keep the facility and theater ready for when things kick back up again. The board is also working on ways it can stay connected with community members and loyal patrons online.
Backstage director, board member and actor Kim Lavey said she’s been working on ideas to possibly produce some sort of skit later this summer.
“We could probably do a little something to boost people up at a way reduced price if not just on a donation basis,” said Lavey. “We want to do our part to cheer people up and we can have some fun too.”
According to Lavey, this year’s play featured about 20 volunteer actors and about 25 Olio dancers. The cast, as well as the hundreds of folks who help contribute to the show each year, were saddened to hear the show was canceled and postponed, said Lavey.
This is the first time a show has been canceled in the theater’s entire history. In 1994, a fire destroyed the Sawdust Theatre’s building and halted operations only temporarily. The production that year still took place at the Coquille Community Center, said Lavey.
With help from community members, corporate donors and countless volunteers, the theater was rebuilt to its former glory.
“We’re a family,” said Lavey. “We all miss each other and we all just miss being able to be down (at the theater.) I appreciate all the people who were a part of our theater family and to everyone who was going help me backstage this summer…
"We are going to be up and running fully as soon as we’re able to do it.”
Anyone seeking additional information on the Sawdust Theatre or looking to donate is encouraged to visit its website at www.sawdusttheatre.com/wpsite/ or call Michael Thurman at 360-970-8171.
