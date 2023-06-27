These lovely witches perform a choreographed routine to “Witchcraft,” a 1957 hit by swooner Frank Sinatra. This performance is one of a dozen olios that entertain the audience between scenes during the melodrama, “The Tumultuous Travel Trunk Turmoil” or “Two Jewels in Jeopardy” at The Sawdust Theatre in Coquille every weekend until Labor Day.
Seymour Ratts, right, the faithful, but not overly bright, sidekick of villain Devilin Cavendish, center, looks the wrong way through a spyglass while on the street in Coquelle City with the town floozy, Alley Katz, in the melodrama, “The Tumultuous Travel Trunk Turmoil” or “Two Jewels in Jeopardy” at The Sawdust Theatre in Coquille every weekend until Labor Day.
The Sawdust Theatre has opened for the summer, presenting its popular two-hour melodrama and a variety of song-and-dance routines between scenes.
“The Tumultuous Travel Trunk Turmoil” or “Two Jewels in Jeopardy!” directed by Nancy Wilson, takes the stage at 7 p.m. every Saturday, plus four Sunday matinees and two Friday evenings until Labor Day. The theatre is at 120 N. Adams St. in downtown Coquille.
Jesse Knudsen, who also is cast as the villain, Devilin Cavendish, wrote the stage play. He is a Coos County native who has been active in the Sawdust Theatre for 10 years.
“Coming to the theatre as a kid, I loved those larger-than-life characters and always wanted to be up there,” said Wilson, who has been involved with the Sawdust Theatre since 1993. “Jesse’s play really reminded me of those shows. It has been so exciting to bring it all to life.”
Dan Barnett, a nine-year theatre veteran, also is cast as Cavendish. The two actors take turns in the role, as do all of the 18 cast members. The directors double-cast the play so every role has a backup.
The musical numbers between scenes of the play feature dazzling ladies and dapper gents high-stepping across the stage. These interludes, also known as olios, keep the audience engaged while the backstage crew changes the backdrops and sets props for the upcoming scene. Directing the 20-member olio cast this year is Chloe Stevenson, who has been attending Sawdust Theatre productions with family since she was an infant. She’s in her 13th season as an actress and has been involved with the olios for the past 12 years.
“There are so many working parts to this experience and I am proud of how hard everyone has worked together to keep melodrama alive in our little community,” Wilson added. “It is a labor of love.”
The play is set in Coquelle City, which is the city’s original name, but other Coos County communities are mentioned in the production. At first, the audience learns of a daring robbery at the Marshfield Museum, where our villain and his doofus sidekick, Seymour Ratts, have purloined a priceless diamond. Cavendish, who is wanted in five states, and unwanted in all the others, is hiding out in Coquelle City. He and young Ratts are on their way back to their lair in Powers.
Meanwhile, an innocent and beautiful orphan, the heroine Sally Sweetwater, who has been taken in by her wise aunt, Eglantine Preen, of the Broadbent Preens, are on their way to the big city of Marshfiel. They, too, are staying the night in Coquelle City en route. That’s when a confounded confusion of two travel trunks sets events in motion — and hilarity ensues.
Will the villain make off with the diamond — and the girl — or will our brave, young hero, Billy Goodman, save the day? Come to the Sawdust Theatre and find out!
Tickets are $10 each and are available online at sawdusttheatre.com, at River Cities Realty, Inc., 55 E. First St., Coquille, or at the Sawdust Theatre before every performance. The 212-seat theatre often sells out, however, so it’s advisable to order tickets online.
