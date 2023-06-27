Sawdust Theatre

These lovely witches perform a choreographed routine to “Witchcraft,” a 1957 hit by swooner Frank Sinatra. This performance is one of a dozen olios that entertain the audience between scenes during the melodrama, “The Tumultuous Travel Trunk Turmoil” or “Two Jewels in Jeopardy” at The Sawdust Theatre in Coquille every weekend until Labor Day.

 Photo by Dean Brickey

The Sawdust Theatre has opened for the summer, presenting its popular two-hour melodrama and a variety of song-and-dance routines between scenes.

“The Tumultuous Travel Trunk Turmoil” or “Two Jewels in Jeopardy!” directed by Nancy Wilson, takes the stage at 7 p.m. every Saturday, plus four Sunday matinees and two Friday evenings until Labor Day. The theatre is at 120 N. Adams St. in downtown Coquille.

Seymour Ratts, right, the faithful, but not overly bright, sidekick of villain Devilin Cavendish, center, looks the wrong way through a spyglass while on the street in Coquelle City with the town floozy, Alley Katz, in the melodrama, “The Tumultuous Travel Trunk Turmoil” or “Two Jewels in Jeopardy” at The Sawdust Theatre in Coquille every weekend until Labor Day.
