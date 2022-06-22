Sawdust Theatre

Sawdust Theatre in Coquille. 

 AMANDA LINARES The World

The Sawdust Theatre is looking for melodrama play scripts for the 2024 season, which runs June 2024 through Labor Day 2024.

Scripts must be submitted to the Sawdust Theatre prior to the October 11 board meeting.

Physical copies can be mailed to the Sawdust Theatre, PO Box 51, Coquille, Ore 97423. Digital copies can be emailed to info@sawdusttheatre.com .

For questions regarding the play guidelines, contact Michael at 360-970-8171 (cell) or 541-396-4563 (office) or email info@sawdusttheatre.com.

