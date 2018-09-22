COQUILLE — For 52 seasons, audience members have been ready to boo and hiss dastardly villians and cheer for the wholesome heroes and innocent heroines at the Sawdust Theatre in Coquille.
The yearly summer tradition is part of the fabric of this logging and lumber town. Despite a devastating fire that destroyed the building in 1994, the Sawdust Theatre was rebuilt through fundraisers, corporate donations and hundreds of volunteer hours, and continues to attract an enthusiastic audience as well as a host of volunteer actors, singers and dancers each year to perform in the olios and melodramas.
The performers refer to themselves as Sawdusters.
An evening at the Sawdust Theatre is a treat for the whole family. Audience members are greeted by glamorous "Can Can" ladies and dapper gents, who chat amiably as they escort people to the theater entrance. The show starts before the curtain goes up, with a rousing display of ragtime music on the piano. Between acts, the audience is encouraged to sing along to the music of the olio performers.
All of the plays are written by someone locally and set in Coquille in the late 1800s. The actors and dancers audition in late January and begin rehearsals in February for the shows that open at the beginning of June and run weekends through the second weekend of September. Each season, the opening and closing nights are benefits for local causes.
In all, the show involves almost 100 people, from those in the olios, the melodrama, the directors, musicians, backstage, makeup, costumes, greeters, light crew, art crew and board of directors. Participants come from Coquille, Myrtle Point, Coos Bay, North Bend and Bandon.
Coquille resident Diane Williams, who has been performing in the olios with the Sawdusters for 31 years, says it's a way to keep mentally and physically fit and engaged. The nurse who now works part-time in case management at Bay Area Hospital is also on the South Coast Hospice board of directors.
"It's a passion, it's a family and it's fun," Williams said. "And for me, as I age, it's a great way to keep me physically fit. In the olios, it's really a sisterhood and the guys are like brothers. I love it."