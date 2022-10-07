Put four Southern women together with some good old-fashioned Kentucky bourbon, and lots of laughs ensue in the upcoming Dolphin Players production of Savannah Sipping Society, by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
The delightful comedy opens October 14, with the annual fundraiser Party at the Playhouse, and runs through October 30.
In this laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women of a certain age, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.
Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and nonstop liquid refreshment, the women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives.
Together they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment and, most importantly, realize it’s never too late in life to make new old friends.
The Dolphin production features Bay Area theater veterans Michele Moore, Semantha West, Brenda Sund and Joy McCarthy and is directed by Alice Carlson.
The October 14 performance is the Party at the Playhouse, and October 15 is Pay What You Can, as is always the first Saturday of Dolphin Playhouse productions.
Committed to the belief that everyone should be able to share theater, the Dolphin Players established a tradition when the Playhouse opened in 2012 of providing one performance per production in which admission is by donation only.
This is a great option for families and people on fixed incomes.
Masks are recommended but not required, and there is no vaccination requirement for this show. During the COVID break, improvements were made to the theater’s ventilation system, increasing safety and comfort.
Savannah Sipping Society also runs October 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 with curtain at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Regular admission is $10, with seniors and students admitted for $8, and children under 12 admitted for $5.
The Dolphin Playhouse is located at 580 Newmark in the historic Empire district of Coos Bay. Reservations may be made by calling 541-808-2611, and tickets are usually available at the door.
