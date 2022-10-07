Savannah Sipping Society

Sparks fly before everyone settles into being best friends: From left, Semantha West as Randa, Brenda Sund as Marlafaye, Michele Moore as Jinx, and (seated) Joy McCarthy as Dot.

 Contributed photos

Put four Southern women together with some good old-fashioned Kentucky bourbon, and lots of laughs ensue in the upcoming Dolphin Players production of  Savannah Sipping Society, by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. 

The delightful comedy opens October 14, with the annual fundraiser Party at the Playhouse, and runs through October 30.

