COOS BAY — Sause Bros. is expanding its fleet.
On Friday, June 28 in an employee-only event, the new Apache tug was christened. The 128-by-35-foot tug is what Sause Bros. calls an updated version of the Mikiona-class oceangoing tugboats developed by company engineers.
The Apache, and its still-in-development sister tug Geronimo, are outfitted with new technology and more advanced navigation electronics.
“The Apache is in Coos Bay because all of our barges and tugs are finished at our own yard,” said Caitlin Sause, vice president. “For this one, we had to bring it online quickly, which meant we weren’t able to do a christening event like hoped in San Francisco.”
The new tug was brought online fast due to market demand, which Sause said is “an awesome problem to have.”
“We took this opportunity to have an employee event,” she said. “I will be speaking at it and will recognize past employees who retired but are coming out for this.”
Sause Bros. is expanding in response to that customer demand. As Sause explained it, other tug companies are trying to enter the Pacific Northwest market but are having trouble keeping up with their family company.
“We’ve been here for 83 years,” she said. “This means we have shown our customers that we know what we’re doing and we know how to serve them.”
Sause Bros. originated from the Coos Bay area back in 1936 hauling milled lumber, moving on to hauling petroleum and chemical barges in 1976 as stated in the 2019 American Tugboat Review.
But when it comes to the new tugs Apache and Geronimo, Sause said her dad likes to stay away from naming barges or tugs after the family. Instead, they are named after rivers or something connecting them to the location where they operate and can be said easily over a radio.
In the case of the Apache, it is actually a recycled name. According to Sause, the first Apache was sold and now the name is being used again. It is similar to the Sause Bros.' Colombia barge, where the current one is the third of its name.
“The Apache is going to go in and out of San Francisco, or Terminal Three in the Richmond part of that Bay Area,” she said. “It will be doing work for Chevron primarily, hauling fuel barges.”
As for Geronimo, it is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
“There continues to be strong customer demand for more barges and tugs,” Sause said. “We’re trying to get these tugs up and online for customers as quickly as possible.”